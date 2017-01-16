The outgoing U.S. ambassador to Canada says he feels Canadians are bidding him a fond farewell as he prepares to leave his diplomatic post this week.

"I don't feel ushered out the door," Bruce Heyman told Metro Morning in a telephone interview from Ottawa on Monday.

"In fact, the way Canadians are embracing us, we've been so emotional. We feel loved."

Heyman, who has served as the U.S. ambassador to Canada since April 2014, resigns as of Friday, when Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th U.S. President in Washington D.C.

There has been no replacement named to fill Heyman's role.

.@cbcradio thankyou & goodbye all across your beautiful country... you have embraced us with such warmth & kindness! pic.twitter.com/eESVy3NAPj — @vshey

"The reality is we expected all along that there would be a transition," he said.

"Everybody knows that each president selects his own ambassador. It was just a question of timing."

His resignation follows a blanket order from the Trump transition team for all politically appointed ambassadors to resign by Jan. 20.

Heyman said transitions between ambassadors can involve gaps of time and do not always proceed smoothly. "It happens," he said.

U.S. President Barack Obama picked Bruce Heyman to be the U.S. ambassador to Canada. Heyman and his wife Vicki, on the left, were well-known Obama fundraisers. (Daniel Dubois and Kerry Dahlen/vanderbilt.edu)

Heyman said he had much to learn when he assumed his post because his background was in the private sector.

He said his private sector work often involved pushing a specific agenda. As ambassador, he was required to work in a "government environment," which included budgeting and managing personnel. He had to oversee seven U.S. consulates across Canada and U.S. Custom and Border Protection staff at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

There was a learning curve, he explained.

"It isn't always driving a specific outcome, which is what we did in the private sector. It's also tone and style and communication and how you represent yourself," he said.

U.S. President Barack Obama greets Vicki Heyman, wife of U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman, right, as Governor General David Johnston, second from right, looks on at the airport in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. Obama picked Heyman to represent the U.S. in Canada. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Among his accomplishments, he said, is a U.S. customs pre-clearance agreement between Canada and the U.S. that will affect Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto.

The law ratifying the agreement was signed by U.S. President Barack Obama last year. The agreement will mean easier access to the U.S. for Canadian travellers.

In the last couple of weeks, getting ready to move has proved to be emotional, he said.

"Boy, that time really went fast as we walked through the house this morning, with everything boxed up," he said.

Heyman and his wife Vicki said they feel that Canadian cities, including Toronto, embraced them during their time here.

"Thank you, Toronto, you've been a second home to us here," he said. "We have spent so many nights enjoying your beautiful city and we look forward to returning very soon."