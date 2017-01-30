The conversation about road tolls isn't over just yet.

Last week, Premier Kathleen Wynne shot down the plan for tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, a move Mayor John Tory called "short-sighted."

The plan was endorsed by Toronto city council as a way to raise transit funding, and while Wynne may have pulled the plug, the Liberal government did commit to eventually doubling payments from its gasoline tax.

So what does all that mean for the city?

Tory 'wasn't expecting' gas tax increase

In a Monday appearance on CBC's Metro Morning, Tory said the tolling plan would have both produced money and reduced congestion.

City staff previously projected that a toll of $2 per trip on the two major arteries leading into downtown Toronto would have brought in $166 million every year.

"I wasn't expecting the gas tax increase," Tory said, adding it wasn't "under discussion."

Tory said he was led to believe the Liberal government would allow tolling, under the condition that it couldn't come into effect until transit options were available.

"What I got was no tolling, and the gas tax money," he said.

Tory stressed that Toronto is the biggest city in Canada with a "government that is accountable to its voters."

He called it "frustrating" that a city of Toronto's size has to do "begging and pleading" with the province, and is often told no.

Mayor John Tory wanted to impose a toll of roughly $2 on the two major highways leading to Toronto's downtown core. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Del Duca: There's a 'gridlock challenge'

Ontario's Transportation Minister, Steven Del Duca, told Metro Morning the province wants to continue working with Toronto, but questioned the merits of the toll plan.

"When you look at $166 million a year, at $2 a trip — which was what was proposed for transit — the premier comes along and says, 'We get that, but we don't have the alternatives in place,'" he said.

He stressed the unfairness of tolling roads before building an adequate level of transit. "In this region, the gridlock challenge that we have is not unique to one postal code."

Del Duca also emphasized the high level of investment into Toronto-area transit from the province.

"We're on track... to deliver on the transit network that the people in this region need," Del Duca said.​

Tory, Wynne meeting on Monday

So with the road toll plan killed, what is Plan B?

"We're going to have to go back and see now," Tory said.

When asked about other money-raising strategies — such as the previously ruled-out vehicle registration tax — Tory said the likelihood of such a tax passing city council is "way less than 50 cent."

"That would be just frustrating again," he said.

Tory said he will also be raising the topic of road tolls at his regular monthly meeting with Wynne, happening Monday morning at Queen's Park.