A Toronto Imam says Muslims in the city are in a state of shock and grief following a shooting Sunday night at mosque in Quebec City that killed six and injured eight more.

"They're fearing for their security and safety," said Imam Yusuf Badat, speaking to Metro Morning from the Islamic Foundation of Toronto following Monday morning prayers.

"There is no question that Islamophobia is on the rise," he said. "Our peace is going to be threatened, our mobility."

Badat said many people attending the mosque this morning were concerned for their children, and how the actions in Quebec could affect them.

"There is a full time Islamic school where we have approximately 700 elementary and middle school children. So what's going to happen to them? Is this going to be repeated? These types of fears are there," Badat said.

The Trump effect in Canada

Rosalie Gurna, 9, holds a sign in support of Muslim family members as people protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim majority countries, at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport.

Badat said many feel the shooting is loosely related to the actions of President Donald Trump, and his decision to ban refugees from seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations.

"It seems to be some elements of hate that are spilling through from the United States," Badat said.

Still, Badat says he is happy to be living in Canada, where he feels supported.

"Canada is a beautiful place, we call this home and there have always been places of worship here," said Badat.

Badat says he's seen an outpouring of support from Canadians following the shooting, including messages from friends who practice other religions.

Message I just received from a Jewish friend, in aftermath of #QuebecMosqueShooting pic.twitter.com/0QPxJPnwo6 — @BadatYusuf

"As Muslims we know how devastating it is to feel the blame of the actions of a few. So as Canadian Muslims we will never ever associate this with a particular religion, or a particular group of people," said Badat.

"We have to stand for human rights and justice here. We are all Canadians, we all want peace and we have to stand shoulder to shoulder."