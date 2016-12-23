Thousands of Torontonians in need will have access to food throughout the winter thanks to the generosity of CBC listeners this holiday season.

Through Sounds of the Season, CBC Toronto's annual charity drive, you've given $510,000 and more than 20,000 pounds of food to food banks across the GTA.

"This isn't just about Christmas — people have been looked after for Christmas. This is about making sure that there's food in January, February and March," said Gail Nyberg, executive director of the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Nyberg was on CBC Radio's Metro Morning to talk about how far the donations will go.

"We use the money to purchase fresh food, to put gas in trucks, to look after our infrastructure. It looks after all of our operations," she said.

CBC is accepting non-perishable food in our lobby at 250 Front Street West until December 31. (CBC)

For one food bank user, who spoke anonymously on Metro Morning, the food bank has been a source of community and kindness after she found herself unemployed and without savings.

"When you get to the point of desperation, this is what you have to do," she said.

Nyberg stressed it's a lack of income, not a food shortage, that leads to the existence of food banks. She said "good policy decisions" around poverty are needed to improve things from the top down.

"This is about your neighbours. This isn't anybody you don't know. This is the child sitting in the classroom, the person you sat with on public transportation," she said.

Sounds of the Season donations are open until December 31. Click here for more information on how to give.