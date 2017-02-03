Groups from synagogues, churches and temples around the GTA will gather on Friday to form protective "rings of peace" around GTA mosques during Friday prayers in response to last Sunday's attack on a Quebec City mosque.

Ilyas Ally, assistant imam at the Islamic Information and Dawah Centre, told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that the display of solidarity will help end the "emotional rollercoaster" of a week on a note of hope.

"To see there are people out there — Jews, Christians, people of other faiths or no particular faith, who really care about the Muslim community — I think that says a lot and it's really reassuring," he said.

The initiative was started in Toronto by Rabbi Yael Splansky of Holy Blossom Temple.

At Ally's mosque, located near Dufferin and Bloor, congregants from St. Anne's Anglican Church and City Shul will gather outside, holding hands and surround the building during the afternoon prayers.

"We are inspired by a group of young Muslims in Oslo," wrote Reverend Gary van der Meer from St. Anne's on the church's website.

"In February 2015, they formed a "ring of peace" around their local synagogue following anti-Semitic attacks in Denmark and France."

van der Meer wrote that his goal is to provide a "calm presence of love, concern, and support in these times of fear and anxiety."

Rays of hope through despair and fear

"I think the members of the mosque are going to be impressed and amazed" by the ring, said Ally. "People don't always realize there is community out there beyond their local mosque."

Some members, he said, began the week feeling fearful, with one going as far as suggesting their mosque invest in bulletproof windows.

Since then, spirits have been buoyed by an outpouring of local support — from letters written by Humberside Collegiate students to a well-attended vigil honouring the victims of the attack and teary bear hugs from strangers.

The key, said Ally, is to build on that warmth and goodwill in the weeks and months to come.

Earlier this week, neighbours gathered at the Islamic Information and Dawah Centre on Bloor Street for a vigil honouring the six men killed in the Quebec City mosque attack. (Samir Kasem)

"There's still a lot of work to do. We're going to have to think about the reality of racism in Canada, of white supremacy, of far right extremism. I hope these partnerships that we form this week and going forward will also look at some of those hard issues."

The Toronto Board of Rabbis has posted a list of all the "rings of peace" planned for Friday. You can see the complete list here.