Presto's growing pains will continue this fall with the temporary closures of a number of subway stations for the installation of new fare gates.

"We want to get it over with, rip that Band-Aid off," said Brad Ross, the TTC's executive director of corporate communications, on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Beginning in September, various stations along Line 1 will be closed for single weekends as well as some nights as crews replace turnstiles with the paddle-style fare gates already present in 44 other stations.

The closures will be as follows:

Dundas Station will be closed at 11 p.m. nightly between September 10 and 14 and from September 18 to mid-October. It will be closed for the weekend of September 15 as well.

King Station will be closed at 10 p.m. between September 19 and 23.

Queen Station will be closed at 11 p.m. on October 18 and 19 and from October 23 to the end of November. It will also be closed on the weekend of October 20.

Museum station will be closed at 10 p.m. on November 1, 2, 6 and 7.

St. Andrew Station will be closed on weekend of November 10.

College Station will be closed at 10 p.m. on November 14, 15, 16 and 20.

Osgoode Station will be closed on the weekend of November 17.

Queen's Park Station will be closed at 10 p.m. on December 6, 7, 11, 12.

Work will be complete by April

Weekend closures, Ross explained, "really allows us to get that work done more quickly."

Work on the 25 stations that don't yet have the new fare gates will be complete by April 2018, according to a video released by the TTC.

In that same video, TTC CEO Andy Byford thanked riders for their patience and said that his commitment was to "push the boat out in terms of communicating everything possible to minimize the inconvenience."

Ross said the wave of construction is the next step of the system's ongoing move towards ditching tokens and tickets in favour of Presto, a transition he admits hasn't been the smoothest.

"We had some hiccups, no doubt about that, with reliability on readers and with the machines that allow you to add value to your card in stations," he said.

Tokens gone for good in 2018

Ross said those problems have now been fixed, adding that the total elimination of tokens in 2018 is coming up fast.

"People who use tokens today need to start thinking about that transition," he said.

Fare collectors sitting in booths will also soon be a thing of the past. Instead, collectors will work in the stations as customer service agents who assist riders with questions and concerns.

Information about upcoming closures can be found here.

Also on CBC Toronto: