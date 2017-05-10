A Toronto landlord is questioning whether the province's new rules to prevent tenants from being unfairly kicked out of their homes will really have an impact.

The new regulations were introduced to prevent landlords from falsely claiming that they or a family member will be moving in — a reasonable grounds for eviction in Ontario, also called an N12 notice — and then jacking up the rent on their now-empty unit.

But Bob Ciborowski, who owns a house that he rents out in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, told Metro Morning host Matt Galloway on Wednesday that he doesn't think the new penalties will stop landlords hell bent on pushing out tenants to increase the rent.

The new rules would require that landlords submit their intention to move in in writing, and that they either offer the tenant a new unit or pay a month of their rent to ease the costs associated with finding a new place.

"To make it a month's rent I think is a little bit unreasonable. If they are really after trying to get the people that are going to charge huge increases, like doubling the rent, then a month's rent isn't going to stop anybody," he said.

Ciborowski offered a different idea, that he said would better target unreasonable landlords: "the fee should be paid to the Landlord and Tenant Board, they manage the fee, and after a year if you're still in the place you get your money back."

Housing Minister Chris Ballard believes his government's new rules will give tenants a stronger case at the Landlord and Tenant Board if they feel they have been tricked into vacating their home under false pretences. (Canadian Press)

Ontario Housing Minister Chris Ballard said that his government will be carefully monitoring how the new rules play out to make sure they don't inadvertently reduce the amount of rental housing stock by scaring would-be landlords off from renting.

Ballard is hopeful that the requirement of submitting your intention to move in in writing will also go a long way to deter what he describes as "tenants being kicked to the curb."

"By putting in writing that the unit is going to be for own use, this makes it easier for a follow up for former renters or investigators to take the tenant before the Landlord and Tenant Board," he said.

"It's going to make it more difficult for landlords to quickly flip. They're now going to have to to have filed the paperwork of their intent rather than just asking the tenants to move along."

As for Ciborowski, he's preparing to move back into the house he's renting, but said that his intention is to negotiate with his current tenants to find a timeline that works for both parties.