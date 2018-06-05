Now that Wynne has conceded defeat, a PC and NDP candidate square off

The leaders have faced off for the final time, Kathleen Wynne has admitted defeat, and now with just two days until Ontarians go to the polls, the door is wide open for candidates from the other two parties to convince voters they deserve support.

With the Progressive Conservatives and New Democratic Party neck-and-neck in the opinion polls, candidates from both parties square off on CBC Radio's Metro Morning Tuesday morning to make their case.

Christine Elliot, PC candidate for Newmarket-Aurora, and Peter Tabuns, NDP candidate for Toronto-Danforth, will discuss their party's plans on everything from childcare to the strained shelter system to gas prices and corporate taxes.

Election day is this Thursday, so you'll want to tune in.