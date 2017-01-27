Ontario's Minister of Education says she ordered an urgent review of the York Region District School Board because she wasn't satisfied with the plan the board presented in January to address issues of systemic racism.

In November, the province told the board it needed to come up with a plan to address the issues after a parent filed a formal complaint accusing an elementary school principal of sharing Islamophobic posts online.

"I took the step to meet with the former chair and director in November," said Hunter. "There were allegations of racism and Islamaphobia and these are serious matters."

But the plan she received from the board didn't go far enough, and further issues involving veteran school board trustee Nancy Elgie using a racial slur toward a parent, forced her to take action.

"We cannot shy away from issues that arise in school boards ... when students go to school, they have to step into an environment when they feel safe," Hunter said.

"It's not enough just to have the words," said Hunter. "You also have to have the actions as well."

On Thursday, Hunter appointed two people to conduct the review of the board: Patrick Case, a law professor and former trustee with what used to be the Toronto Board of Education, and Suzanne Herbert, a former deputy minister in Ontario, including deputy of education.

Hunter said the board did request independent support in tackling the problem, and that school board chair Loralea Carruthers is open to the review.

Parents call for trustee to resign

While the review is conducted, parents continue to call for school board trustee Nancy Elgie to resign. Elgie issued a formal apology to parent Charline Grant for using a racial slur, and wrote a letter to the board explaining her actions, partially blaming a head injury for her words.

When asked if Elgie should resign, Hunter refused to give her opinion.

"As Minister it's not my role to tell an individual elected official to resign," Hunter said.

"My concern is for the whole board, ensuring that the board itself is functioning and that when issues arise they are dealt with."

Instead, Hunter said the independent review will act as a way to ensure the board represents the interests of both parents and students, restoring faith in York Region schools.

"We're bringing the expertise, with a balance of human rights, equity, governance, leadership and education so that we can really reset the York Region District School board on a path to focus on the outcome for students."