When Lisa Van Krieken was an 18-year-old high school graduate, she discovered she was pregnant. Shortly after, her landlady asked her to leave her apartment, unwilling to rent to someone who would soon have a new baby.

"I was coming from foster care, and I had a really rough childhood," she told Matt Galloway on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

During meetings with the Children's Aid Society, Van Krieken says she was encouraged to consider adoption and told "when you weren't raised with love, you wouldn't be able to show love."

"It was a good strong argument, but for some reason I thought I could do it," she remembered.

Without a home, feeling what she described as "50-thousand emotions," she ended up connecting with Massey Centre, a charity that provides young, homeless mothers with support and resources.

"Massey Centre gave me an apartment, daycare, parenting classes. I got to actually go somewhere to raise my daughter," she said.

16 years later, her daughter, who she describes as a "blessing," is a healthy teenager, and Van Krieken has returned to Massey Centre — this time to work there and help other young mothers.

'Having a baby is not the end'

Ekua Asabea Blair, CEO of Massey Centre, said their goal is to give the young women who come to them a sense of hope and a clear plan for raising their child.

"We work with them to figure out what are the goals, what are the next steps. Because having a baby is not the end, it's a whole new journey," she said on Metro Morning.

Asabea Blair said that young women with difficult childhoods like Van Krieken have the opportunity to use their struggles to build a "desire for change."

"You want to recreate what you never had. It's a huge motivator. Here's my chance to have a family that I never had."

The struggle, she said, lies in finding enough resources to continue their work, which includes a pre- and post-natal residential program, literacy programs, early childhood development classes and primary health care.

They also run their own Toronto District School Board-affiliated high school to help young mothers graduate.

Massey Centre will host a fundraiser, a gala meal featuring a live cooking competition at George Brown College on Friday.