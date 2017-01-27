More officers "is not the way to go" when it comes to modernizing the service, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Friday, a day after the Transformational Task Force released a new report on how to bring the force into the 21st century.

According to the report, the force is turning to technology to guide its massive modernization effort, while bolstering its human resources in an effort to change policing culture in this city.

But boosting officer numbers is not the key to reducing crime in the city, Saunders told CBC Toronto's Metro Morning in response to allegations from the union that modernizing the force is a cost-cutting endeavour.

During the interview, he noted that in 2009, the service had 508 more officers on the street than it did last year, yet violent crime was higher.

"So putting more in is not the way to go," Saunders said. "This report is so much more than budget. It's about modernization. It's about moving us forward and understanding what our responsibilities are in today's environment in policing."