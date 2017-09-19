The two artists behind a driftwood sculpture that spelled out "Toronto" are back with another piece of public art by the water: an androgynous, reclining figure nestled by the shore at Humber Bay Shores Park.

Thelia Sanders-Shelton and her artistic partner Julie Ryan built the figure over 19 intense days by the water, and unveiled it Tuesday morning.

They were inspired to do a second piece after all of the "love and support from the community" they received after making the first one.

Artistic partners Julie Ryan (left) and Thelia Sanders-Shelton pose with their latest creation, a gently reclining figure. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"It adds a community interest ... it's something to talk about. It's brought about a lot of conversation," said Sanders-Shelton on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Beyond a few metal supports, the figure is built entirely from driftwood scavenged from the beach and from the mouth of the Humber River. It also features a painted red heart.

The Toronto driftwood sign erected by the water the Humber Bay park near Waterfront Drive and Marine Parade Drive. (Julie Ryan)

So far, the city hasn't gotten in touch to complain about the public art, which is built without permits, said Sanders-Shelton

The duo have launched a GoFundMe page, called Shoreland Arts, in the hopes of building more works of public art in the future.