The two artists behind a driftwood sculpture that spelled out "Toronto" are back with another piece of public art by the water: an androgynous, reclining figure nestled by the shore at Humber Bay Shores Park.
Thelia Sanders-Shelton and her artistic partner Julie Ryan built the figure over 19 intense days by the water, and unveiled it Tuesday morning.
They were inspired to do a second piece after all of the "love and support from the community" they received after making the first one.
"It adds a community interest ... it's something to talk about. It's brought about a lot of conversation," said Sanders-Shelton on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.
Beyond a few metal supports, the figure is built entirely from driftwood scavenged from the beach and from the mouth of the Humber River. It also features a painted red heart.
So far, the city hasn't gotten in touch to complain about the public art, which is built without permits, said Sanders-Shelton
The duo have launched a GoFundMe page, called Shoreland Arts, in the hopes of building more works of public art in the future.