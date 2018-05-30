Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne talks about making a comeback

Ontario Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne is looking to make a comeback as her party contends with floundering poll numbers amid a neck-and-neck race between the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democrats with election day looming.

Wynne was live on CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Wednesday to talk about her plan to win over voters with just over one week until Ontarians head to the ballot box.

The premier raised eyebrows at the third and final televised leaders' debate Sunday night by tackling head on her failing popularity, saying she refuses to apologize for her party's accomplishments, including tuition grants and a higher minimum wage.

"I'm really, genuinely sorry that more people don't like me," Wynne said. "But I am not sorry about all the things we're doing in Ontario to make life better."

With eight days until voting day, Wynne weighs in on how she plans to move the needle before the final showdown June 7.

