Toronto's John Cheesman has spent his life making music. He's performed with big bands, jazz bands and trios, playing the drums and often taking the spot as band leader.

In 2014, after more than 40 years in the industry, Cheesman finally decided to record an album of his own compositions. But just two days after finishing that record, he suffered a life-changing stroke and the project was put on hold.

Now, almost two years later, the album The Wooden Hill is getting its release — with a live performance Saturday afternoon at The Rex in downtown Toronto.

John Cheesman's daughters Alex (left) and Hannah (right) worked together with the producer of Cheesman's album to ensure it was still released in the wake of his stroke. (Submitted by Hannah Cheesman)

Due to the stroke, Cheesman won't be in his regular seat behind the drum kit, but he'll be watching from the audience as his songs get their due.

"I've grown up my entire life with, both my sister Alex and I, seeing my dad playing and composing and going to The Rex since we were tiny little squirts," said John's daughter Hannah Cheesman in an interview on Metro Morning.

"Since after the stroke ... it's been such a battle to make sure this album would be completed, produced and made that I wanted him to have a moment to really experience this and have a light shone on him."

Healing power of music

John Cheesman on drum performing with one of his first bands, Teddy Bears, in 1972. (Submitted by Hannah Cheesman)

Following the stroke, Cheesman's family wasn't sure how much time they'd have with him. He was placed in palliative care, relied on a wheelchair and suffered from short-term memory loss. In the months following his diagnosis, the drummer's prognosis has improved, something his daughter partially attributes to music.

"Music is such a rehabilitating thing for the musician, both in playing and hearing it," Hannah said.

Her father agrees, saying that music has been a constant outlet for him in his life.

"I like the wide range of things that are available to a person in making music."

An album long overdue

Hannah says there were times she was worried the album wouldn't be released or that her father wouldn't be around to see people enjoy the project he poured his heart into.

"I think it's particularly poignant because he's gone through so much," she said.

Cheesman says it will be strange to see someone else in his seat Saturday, playing the drums with his band as they perform the album, but he's grateful for the slew of talented people making the show happen.

"The joy of working with all of these people," he said. "Magnificent."