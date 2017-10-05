As Ontario prepares to overhaul the corrections system, a former inmate is stressing the importance of family visits.

On Tuesday, Corrections Minister Marie-France Lalonde committed to new legislation this fall that looks at, among other things, improving meaningful interaction with family members in Ontario jails.

Her promise came immediately after the release of a new report that calls for a complete re-assessment of how inmates are treated.

Marlon Patrick Davis, a former inmate in a federal institution, told CBC Metro Morning host Matt Galloway Thursday why visits were "everything" to him — and that when they were taken away, his behaviour deteriorated.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Matt Galloway: What were those family visits like in the early days?

Marlon Davis: Those family visits to me were everything. My son at the time was two years old, so I didn't really have enough time to spend with him. I was able to see him and interact with him on a bi-weekly or even a weekly basis.

MG: What happens in those visits?

MD: They were coming up in the FEAT bus, which is run by Jessica and Derek Reid, a father-daughter team. Pretty much they're helping people who don't have the funds or the means to get up, so they come up on their bus that they have. [Family will] come in through the institution. They go through the security checkpoints, metal detectors, pat downs, then once they make it through the checkpoints they'll give you a call … and then you pretty much go through the same thing.

Then you're in a cafeteria-style waiting room where they have a couple vending machines that are usually empty, a small TV that works from time to time. There's a little yard that you can go out into ... and games you could play with your kid. But usually it's just conversations and running around with them.

MG: What did it mean to you to have those moments in the midst of where you were?

MD: It meant that I'd be able to interact with my son throughout my incarceration, it meant that I'd be able to build a bond and it meant that I'd have something to look forward to at the end of every week or every other week.

MG: What was the hardest part of being separated from your family for the rest of the week?

MD: Not being able to see them on a regular basis. You miss out on a lot of things: first days of school, weddings, funerals… when something happens and you can't be there.

MG: You eventually lost your right to those visits. What happened?



MD: My girlfriend came up to see me, it was just after Valentine's Day. And they said that they had reason to believe that I was bringing contraband into the institution through my girlfriend. They never found anything. But they said they had a credible source... so they cancelled all my visits completely.

MG: What did that do to you?



MD: It just turned me into a troublemaker, to be honest with you. Within the next eight months after that I had that I-don't- care attitude. I was just causing trouble, because I had nothing to look forward to. I would be defiant towards the guards. It turned me back into the person I was trying to change from.

MG: What happened in the course of that that turned you back around?



MD: I had a conversation with my son, where he's asking me, 'When are you coming home? Why can't I come and see you anymore? How come you're not here for birthdays and holidays?' When he said that I said, 'I'm going to try and better myself so I can make it home earlier to see my son.'

MG: Some people might say, Marlon is in jail — these sorts of visits are perks, not rights.

MD: They're definitely not perks. At the end of the day, I'm still a human being, I still have family and loved ones I care about. So yeah, I may have been out there committing crime and causing trouble, but at the end of the day I still have feelings and people that I care about it. Those visits are not perks, they are a way to cope.

MG: What don't we know about what life is like in jail?

MD: It's hard on a daily basis. You get treated like you're nothing by security staff. There's people that are in there doing time that are always trying to test you. You have to have a strong mind to make it through.

The visits definitely prepared me for life on the outside. I started interacting with my family again, I'm starting to interact with people in a social environment who aren't involved in the criminal lifestyle.