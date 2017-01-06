Mayor John Tory says Vancouver has given him a clear warning about the dangers of fentanyl, the dangerous drug that's been taking lives across the country.

Tory said he offered to help Vancouver, as a fentanyl crisis has gripped that city.

In November, four people died a day from overdoses in Vancouver. Eventually, 128 people would die of overdoses that month. The BC Coroners Service says an increasing number of deaths are due to fentanyl.

Instead, Tory received this advice from Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson:

"Be ready. That was the number one piece of advice that Mayor Robertson had for me," Tory told Metro Morning on Friday.

"It hasn't yet come. These drug patterns over the years come from west to east in Canada. It hasn't really come here to the same degree as it has in Vancouver."

Vancouver firefighters Jason Lynch and Jay Jakubec try to revive an addict who overdosed on fentanyl in Vancouver’s downtown eastside. (CBC)

Toronto police seized more than three kilograms of fentanyl last year, compared to a third of a kilogram in 2015.

Paramedics in the city administered 161 doses of naloxone — an injectable opioid overdose antidote — last year compared to 109 doses in 2015 and 110 in 2014.

"The number of paramedics now carrying naloxone has increased per the Ministry of Health in Ontario as have the protocols for administering it which may impact the current and historical statistics," said Kim McKinnon, spokesperson for Toronto Paramedic Services, in an email to CBC News.

Anecdotally, front line workers are seeing more opiod overdoses amongst their clients in the community, according to Toronto Public Health.

People carry a coffin to remember friends, family and community members who died as a result of overdoses, during a procession to mark Overdose Awareness Day in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday August 31, 2016. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Robertson told Tory that there isn't much Toronto can do to help Vancouver but it can help itself by developing a strategy about how to deal with fentanyl now.

Tory plans to meet Monday with several municipal groups to draft a plan to deal with the drug, which is a synthetic opioid that's far stronger than heroin.

"If you think about those numbers you just recited, four people a day, if that was going on with regards to a disease, like a SARS-type thing that we experienced many years ago, or even what we have seen with pedestrian traffic deaths, we would be saying, 'Well, we've got to do more than what we're doing,'" Tory said.

Monday meeting's will build on work already done by Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the city's medical acting officer of health, and Coun. Joe Cressy, who runs the city's drug strategy. The meeting will look at the status of the problem and develop an action plan for Toronto.

"It's one of those things that I think can sneak up on you," Tory warned.

Robertson told Tory the fentanyl problem has spread from drug addicts to more recreational drug users and the crisis has deepened because of the inadequate treatment facilities for people with addiction issues.

"People are losing their lives," Tory said. "This is not confined to the West."