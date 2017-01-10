Former Toronto mayor David Miller has given himself a serious New Year's resolution: climb the CN tower.

That's 144 storeys, or 1776 steps.

Miller, the current CEO and president of the World Wildlife Fund Canada, is climbing both as a personal fitness goal and to help raise money for the organization.

"It's been a few years since I played rugby, I haven't been running or doing too much fitness, and the CN tower gives me the perfect challenge and motivation," he said on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

"I have been going to the gym three days a week and lifting weights, but I haven't been doing cardio because of my knee problems," he said. "You have to manage these aches and pains."

The WWF has run a CN tower climb for more than 25 years. Last year, they raised more than 1.2 million dollars.

"My family's done it, I'm the only one who hasn't," said Miller. In past years, he's taken an elevator to the top to greet climbers as they come up.

This isn't the first time Miller's committed to an extreme fitness goal. As mayor, he ran a half-marathon and lost 63 pounds in the process.