Sheriauna Haase grew up with uncomfortable stares and questions.

Now 10 years old, Sheriauna was born with one hand. She remembers a classmate who came up to her one day and told her arm was "so ugly it looks like a foot."

It was stories like that one that inspired her mother, Sherylee Honeyghan, to write I am Sheriauna, a new children's book about her daughter and her disability.

The idea, Honeyghan said in an interview on Metro Morning, is "to have a reflection of children with disabilities... also for children who are on the other side to understand this is how some of your words and your stares could make other children feel."

Sheriauna and her book. She says she's not very comfortable talking about her arm, but that she'd rather people ask her about it than stare at her. (Sherylee Honeyghan)

Honeyghan said the idea for the book came from a period when her daughter was struggling with questions that people were asking her at school.

"The questions would come up: 'What's wrong with your arm? Why are you like that?'" said Honeyghan. "You try to be strong for her on the exterior, but inside you are screaming out, 'I want to just protect you.'"

Sheriauna hasn't forgotten what that felt like.

"Lots of kids would stare at me, they would make fun of me, and I would get really hurt," she said on Metro Morning.

As she has grown older, she's learned to brush off people's reactions more easily, though she's still not entirely comfortable talking about her arm. When the same boy who compared her arm to a foot came back to tell her that her arm looked like a crab, she burst out laughing.

"When he said that, I was like, 'OK, I don't really care.'"

She hopes that the book her mother has written provides a larger lesson tio readers about people with disabilities.

"I feel like there's not enough of children's books or any books that are about amputees and disabilities and stuff," she said.

"It's very inspiring to people, it embraces people, to know that we are all beautiful in our way."