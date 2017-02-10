Canada's top Brittany, a 6-year-old pup named Baylee, is headed to New York City to compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show next week.

"He loves it. He lives for it," said Baylee's owner Jay Sobel in an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

The dog already has Canadian Brittanys licked, having been awarded more breed wins and group placements than any other Brittany in Canada.

Now, he's heading south for the Oscars of the dog world on February 13 and 14.

Baylee made the cut for Westminster by beating out 49 other American male Britannys at a dog show in Fort Smith, Arkansas last November.

Baylee's star turn in the Metro Morning studio with Matt Galloway. (CBC)

Sobel is unique in that he shows Baylee himself rather than hiring a handler.

"We try to treat a dog like a member of the family, and when you do that you develop a certain rapport," he said.

He said that Baylee is a "pet first" and has plenty of downtime when he's not competing or preparing for a show.

As for advice for dog owners, Sobel's is simple: "Love your dog, and treat it almost like a human being. It's going to reward you with the types of behaviours that make him a good member of the family."