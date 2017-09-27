A 13-year-old Toronto boy has a new photo to frame after a chance encounter with Prince Harry at an Invictus Games event Monday night.

James Boland was watching women's weightlifting with his father when he caught a glimpse of Harry — who founded the games — shaking athletes' hands.

"He started walking up to leave the building, and then he turned down our aisle," Boland said on Here and Now.

Harry ended up taking a seat right behind Boland, so the 13-year-old plucked up his courage.

"I said 'Hi, Mr. Prince, can I get a picture with you?,'" Boland remembered.

After the photo was taken, the teen said Harry shook his hand and stayed in the stands for another hour or so.

"It was really cool, just to experience it with him," Boland recalled, saying Harry was a 'very nice guy.'

"He seemed very into it. He was always clapping for everything that was going on."

Now, it's just a matter of finding the perfect frame for the printed snapshot. Boland said he's already taken care of telling his friends all about it.

"I told my teacher today — she was so jealous of me, it was pretty funny."