The organization responsible for air traffic control in Canadian airspace is "experiencing a problem with the flight plan system" and some travellers can expect delays, according to Nav Canada.

The air navigation service said on Twitter Saturday morning that "safety is not impacted, but delays are expected, particularly for international flights."

"Air traffic controllers are able to see and talk to airplanes," said Ron Singer, spokesperson for Nav Canada, in a text to CBC Toronto.

Flight plans that would normally be automatically fed into the service's system need to be added manually until the problem is fixed, Singer explained, meaning possible delays for some travellers.

He added that the domestic system is functioning properly, and the outage is confined to the "North Atlantic airspace."

Nav Canada is working to fix ongoing issues but delays will continue until the system can be restored.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which oversees Pearson airport, said operations are running smoothly at Canada's biggest airport.

