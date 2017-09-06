The red carpet will be rolled out Wednesday night at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on the eve of the Toronto International Film Festival for Priyanka Chopra, who is the guest of honour at this year's TIFF Soirée.

The event is an annual fundraiser that kicks off the festival, which is now in its 42nd year.

The proceeds from the event will go towards Share Her Journey, TIFF's new campaign to increase participation, skills and opportunities for women behind and in front of the camera.

Chopra will hold an onstage conversation to discuss her career and work outside of the entertainment industry on Wednesday evening at the Lightbox.

Chopra began her acting career in Indian cinema and then made her American TV debut as Alex Parrish on Quantico. She won the a People's Choice Award in 2016 for her role on the show. She most recently starred in the film revival of Baywatch.

Chopra has recently been named a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She is also involved in a number of efforts to protect children's rights and promote the education of girls in India through her charity, The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

TIFF runs from Sept. 7-17.