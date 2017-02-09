MaRS Discovery District revealed Thursday that a significant injection of private funds will help the research facility to pay back Ontarians the more than $300 million bill they were left when the provincial government helped to finance one of its towers.

Manulife, Sun Life Financial and iA Financial group have put forward $290 million dollars toward the MaRS West Tower, the innovation hub said in a release.

The investment will go toward paying back most of the Ontario government's interest-bearing loans almost three years ahead of schedule, the release said.

​"The West Tower is fully leased, and will soon generate the annualized net operating income required to be entirely self-sustaining, putting MaRS on stable footing for decades to come," CEO of MaRS, Ilse Treurnicht, said in the statement.

In 2014, the Ontario government announced it was injecting $309 million into the tower, a cost that included about $65 million to buy out an American developer. The Liberals made a business case that the investment would generate returns for the province.

However, the projections were made with the assumption the tower would be at 80 per cent occupancy.

The move left Ontario taxpayers on the hook for $450,000 in monthly interest payments for the office tower, which sat more than two-thirds empty for months.

In 2015, Facebook Canada announced it was moving into a new tower in the MaRS Discovery District. Digital startups like the home-sharing app Airbnb and the medical networking app Figure 1 are also housed in the west tower.

"We're pleased that the decisive action on the part of government to bridge finance MaRS has paid off in the interest of all Ontarians," Brad Duguid, Minister of Economic Development for the Province of Ontario, said in Thursday's release.

"MaRS is putting Ontario on the map as a global innovation leader, and we're grateful to all involved who helped to reach this very successful milestone."