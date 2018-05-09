Skip to Main Content
Privacy commissioner probes apparent leak of CCTV image by member of Toronto police

Notifications

New

Privacy commissioner probes apparent leak of CCTV image by member of Toronto police

Ontario's privacy commissioner is looking into two potential privacy breaches involving police.

Alleged breach is 1 of 2 cases involving police being investigated by commissioner Brian Beamish

The Canadian Press ·
Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish says in a statement that the incidents under investigation involve the Peel regional and Toronto police forces. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Ontario's privacy commissioner is looking into two potential privacy breaches involving police. 

Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish says in a statement that the incidents under investigation involve the Peel regional and Toronto police forces.

Beamish says the first is an alleged unauthorized disclosure of police documents by a member of the Peel Regional Police.

The other involves the apparent unauthorized release of a closed-circuit TV image by a member of the Toronto Police Service.

Beamish says investigations have been launched into both apparent incidents of unauthorized use and disclosure of personal information.

The commissioner provided no other details.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us