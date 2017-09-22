Prince Harry was greeted by a crowd of royal watchers as he made his first appearance at an event related to the Invictus games in Toronto.

The founder of the competition for wounded, injured and sick soldiers and veterans strolled into the Scotia Plaza early Friday morning for a day-long symposium on the eve of the games.

Friday's event is being hosted by the Canadian charity True Patriot Love, and focuses on the impact of injury on military families.

Harry met with those families and spoke to Canadian athletes before the event got underway.

Harry speaking to Canadian athletes at a Friday symposium. (CBC)

It's the first of many stops for Harry and other dignitaries in Toronto for the games.

At 12:30 p.m. the Invictus Games flag will wrap up its cross-country tour — it travelled from Comox, B.C. to Halifax, N.S. — at Toronto City Hall.

The third and largest edition of the games will officially begin Saturday night with the opening ceremony at the Air Canada Centre.