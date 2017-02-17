Pride Toronto has named Olivia Nuamah as its new executive director, some six months after the leadership role became vacant.

On its website, Pride Toronto describes Nuamah as a "community builder, mother and artist" with a background in government and non-profit work, as well as a love of music and DJing.

That experience gives Nuamah "a unique understanding of the representation of trans and queer artists in cultural spaces," the website states.

​"Joining Pride presents an incredible opportunity to step into a role that affirms who I am both as a leader and my personal desire to create cultural experiences that reflect the diversity of identities and experiences in our community," Nuamah said in the statement.

The new hire follows the resignation of former executive director Mathieu Chantelois, who, amid swirling controversy, stepped down in August 2016 rather than be investigated for what the organization called "serious allegations" against him.

Chantelois became embroiled in controversy after signing a list of demands by Black Lives Matter Toronto protesters, which included barring police floats and booths from Pride marches, parades and community events.

One day later, the organization said it never agreed to excluding officers from its events.

The next Pride month gets underway June 1st.

Toronto police will not participate in this year's Pride parade, Chief Mark Saunders said earlier this month, but will continue to provide security for the event.