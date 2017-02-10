The Toronto Police Service will not be participating in this year's Pride parade, says police Chief Mark Saunders.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders greets the crowd during Toronto's Pride Parade in 2015. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

"We understand the LGBTQ communities are divided. To enable those differences to be addressed, I have decided the Toronto Police Service will not participate, this year, in the Pride parade," Saunders said in a statement released Friday morning.

Toronto police officers will continue to provide security for the event, but will not participate in side kiosks or parade floats. Saunders also said the service will continue to hold its annual Pride reception.

The decision to remove officers from the parade doesn't sit well with Mike McCormack, president of the Toronto Police Association.

"All this is doing is creating a negative environment around something that should be positive and something that should be inclusive," he said.

Pride Toronto vote

During its annual general meeting in January, Pride Toronto voted to remove uniformed officers and police floats from future parades.

The demands came from Black Lives Matter Toronto, which briefly halted the Pride parade in July 2016. The organization presented Pride's executive director with a list of demands, which also included a commitment to increase diversity in hiring at Pride Toronto.

The matter was originally referred to a formal dispute resolution process which would have taken place in August. But when the issue was unexpectedly added to Pride's AGM agenda and voted in favour of — that formal dispute process was rendered useless.

People from Black Lives Matter sit on the ground to halt the annual Pride parade in July 2016. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

This year's Pride Toronto will take place from June 1 to 25.