Some Toronto parents are outraged after their kids were exposed to a harsh chemical cleaner at a downtown preschool.

The incident took place at the Jingbao preschool, which rents classroom space in the Toronto District School Board's Ryerson Community School near Dundas and Bathurst streets.

With young students present, cleaning staff were doing a major wash of the floors with Hyper Lift-Off, a corrosive cleaning product that, according to its label, can bother the eyes and skin.

Kiersten Eyes said she immediately noticed the smell when she dropped her child off last Friday.

"The smell was noxious, it was overwhelming and strong," she told CBC Toronto.

The TDSB said it was doing the cleaning work while most of its students were on their holiday break. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Eyes initially left her four-year-old son at school, but soon decided he shouldn't be there. When her husband went back, Eyes said he told her he could smell the chemicals from outside the building.

Several other parents raced to get their children out of the building after Eyes's husband posted an image online of a janitor using the cleaner.

One mother, who asked to remain anonymous and also took her child out of the school, said it was "outrageous" that neither the preschool nor TDSB notified parents about the cleaning work.

Eyes, meanwhile, said her confidence in the preschool and TDSB has been shaken.

"It feels like a mistake was made," she said.

Preschool, TDSB blame communication breakdown

Both Jingbao's management and the TDSB are blaming the issues on poor communication.

Min Wang, Jingbao's director, said the TDSB didn't notify the daycare about the cleaning work. Wang said once she heard about it, she intervened and now the cleaners are just using soap and water and leaving windows and doors open to clear out the smell.

On Wednesday, the school's windows were open when a CBC Toronto camera was outside.

TDSB spokeswoman Shari Schwartz-Maltz said the cleaning product being used was safe, but work has been halted due to the parents' concerns.

TDSB students return next week

The school board had been hoping to take advantage of the holiday break to deep clean the floors, Schwartz-Maltz said, but the daycare should have been notified.

"We always aim to give proper notification, but we will work harder to make sure one to two weeks' notice is given," she said.

Eyes said she'll be keeping her son out of the preschool until all of the work is finished. Students with the TDSB are set to return to Ryerson Community School next week.