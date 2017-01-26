Premier Kathleen Wynne will reject Toronto's request to impose tolls on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, a move the city had asked for in order to pay for new transit projects.

Sources with knowledge of the decision told CBC Toronto that Wynne believes Mayor John Tory's plan for tolls "just isn't affordable" for drivers when they lack alternatives for commuting to downtown Toronto.

"It's all about affordability and Ontarians not being able to have other options," said an official with the province, noting that transit expansion plans such as SmartTrack and Regional Express Rail will not be in place until at least 2023. "We can't have a conversation about tolls until there are viable options in place," the official said.

Wynne will make the announcement Friday morning at a news conference in Richmond Hill.

Expecting another revenue source

Mayor John Tory's office said earlier Thursday that it was aware of Wynne's announcement.

And if Wynne does deny the request for tolls, the mayor said in a statement that he expected the province to give Toronto another source of much-needed revenue. Although city council had not decided how much it might charge, a 2016 staff report estimates Toronto could earn roughly $200 million each year from a $2 per-trip toll.

"If the Ontario government has decided to deny a regulatory change requested by the overwhelming majority of City Council, the Mayor would expect the Provincial government to take serious and immediate action to address the city's transit, transportation, child care and housing needs," said Don Peat, the mayor's chief spokesperson.

Changes to the gas tax

Instead of approving the tolls in Toronto, CBC Toronto has learned that the Wynne government will give all municipalities with transit systems a greater share of revenue from the provincial gasoline tax.

The increase will amount to an extra $170 million a year for the City of Toronto — or about 15 per cent less than what the city estimated it could generate annually from tolls.

The tolls — already endorsed by Toronto city council in December — require provincial authorization to become a reality. All Ontario cities need cabinet's approval to levy tolls.

Wynne, however, first indicated some reluctance on the tolls last month in a year-end interview with CBC News. At the time, she said her government's support would depend on timing, the cost of the tolls and what alternatives commuters might have.

The premier is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca Friday morning in Richmond Hill.