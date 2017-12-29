Metrolinx is investigating after approximately 1,100 pre-loaded Presto cards, valued at $20 each, were stolen from a third party-vendor.

The theft took place Wednesday, the transit agency said in a release Friday.

"We have determined that none of the cards are in use as yet and we have initiated a blocking action, so if sold, the cards will be of no value to the purchaser," said Anne Marie Aikins, senior manager of Metrolinx.

Aikins says Metrolinx staff are working with the vendor and with Toronto police to investigate.

Police have not released any further information regarding the thefts. The investigation is ongoing.

Metrolinx urges customers not to purchase Presto cards on online auctions websites or from strangers to protect their security.