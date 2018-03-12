Power has been restored to a Brampton neighbourhood after a single-vehicle crash downed power lines early Monday morning.

Alectra tweeted that the outage initially affected about 6,953 customers in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway West.

By 8:30 a.m., power had been restored.

All power has now been restored in #Brampton. If you are still without power please call 1-844-797-7920 ^pa — @alectranews

Alectra had earlier confirmed the cause of the outage was a collision with its equipment.

Peel paramedics said they were called to the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. One person was taken to hospital with what paramedics called "moderate injuries."