Power has been restored to a Brampton neighbourhood after a single-vehicle crash downed power lines early Monday morning.

Alectra tweeted that the outage initially affected about 6,953 customers in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway West.

By 8:30 a.m., power had been restored.

Alectra had earlier confirmed the cause of the outage was a collision with its equipment.

Peel paramedics said they were called to the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. One person was taken to hospital with what paramedics called "moderate injuries."

Brampton crash

One person was taken to hospital with what paramedics called "moderate injuries" after a single-vehicle crash early Monday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)