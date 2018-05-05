Skip to Main Content
190,000 still without power in Ontario after high winds batter province

Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in Ontario after fierce winds on Friday brought down trees, blew shingles off roofs and scattered debris across the province.

Windstorm, blamed for 2 deaths, leaves about 21,000 customers without power in Toronto

A large tree lies across the top of a garage in Toronto's east end. Crews are working to restore power across southern Ontario after fierce winds on Friday brought down trees, blew shingles off roofs and scattered debris. (Colleen Pilger)

The windstorm left two men dead. One, a forestry worker, was killed after a tree fell on him in Milton, while the other was killed trying to clear downed wires in Hamilton.

Nancy Clark, communications officer for Hydro One, said 190,000 customers are without power in southwestern, central and eastern Ontario. 

About 21,000 customers are affected in Toronto, according to Toronto Hydro. 
Environment Canada says a "dynamic" low pressure system from the southern U.S. brought high winds and thunderstorms to southern Ontario. (Carole MacNeil/CBC)

Environment Canada says a "dynamic" low pressure system from the southern U.S. brought high winds and thunderstorms to southern Ontario.

Wind gusts of 126 km/hr were recorded in Hamilton, Ont., 122 km/hr at Waterloo, Ont. airport and 119 km/hr at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

