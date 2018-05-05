190,000 still without power in Ontario after high winds batter province

Hydro crews are working to restore power across southern Ontario after fierce winds on Friday brought down trees, blew shingles off roofs and scattered debris across the province.

The windstorm left two men dead. One, a forestry worker, was killed after a tree fell on him in Milton, while the other was killed trying to clear downed wires in Hamilton.

Nancy Clark, communications officer for Hydro One, said 190,000 customers are without power in southwestern, central and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says a "dynamic" low pressure system from the southern U.S. brought high winds and thunderstorms to southern Ontario. (Carole MacNeil/CBC) About 21,000 customers are affected in Toronto, according to Toronto Hydro.

Wind gusts of 126 km/hr were recorded in Hamilton, Ont., 122 km/hr at Waterloo, Ont. airport and 119 km/hr at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.