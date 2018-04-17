Ontario utility crews are still repairing severed power lines on Tuesday morning after a wild few days of rain, freezing rain, snow and strong wind across much of southern, central and eastern Ontario.

The province's largest utility, Hydro One, was reporting around 40,000 homes and businesses without electricity — down from a high of about 300,000 in the early stages of the storm.

Just over 2,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remained in the dark — down from about 75,000 — and Toronto Hydro was reporting a few hundred outages by Tuesday morning. Hydro Quebec was dealing with almost 19,000 outages in Montreal and surrounding areas.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Toronto Hydro said there were only about 500 homes still without power. (John Rieti/CBC)

The blast of winter weather also impacted the boys of summer, when a chunk of ice falling from the CN Tower poked a hole in the Rogers Centre roof and cancelling a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.

Workers patched a hole in the Rogers Centre roof on Monday afternoon. The Blue Jays and Royals are set to play a doubleheader under the dome on Tuesday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The teams are set to play a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Police said an area around the tower would remain roped off until Tuesday morning. The attraction itself has now reopened.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CNTower?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CNTower</a> will re-open today at 9 am / La <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TourCN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TourCN</a> ré-ouvrira aujourd’hui à 9h —@TourCNTower

Toronto's Pearson International Airport said they expected higher than normal volumes as they recover from the storm. Travellers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.