More than 2,000 people in Scarborough have no power after a construction crane made contact with some powerlines and took them down, according to Toronto Hydro.

The incident happened around 357 Morningside Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Construction crane contacted power lines, no injs reported. Hydro advises is feeder line for area, there are power outages in area — @TPSOperations

The power outage spans from Highway 401 down to the lake and from Scarborough Golf Club Road to Port Union Road, but the boundaries are rough and not everyone in those areas is affected, said Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass.

Morningside Avenue is completely closed from Ellesmere Road to Kingston Road.

No injures have been reported.

Toronto Hydro has not confirmed how long the repairs will take.

Toronto Police are estimating that the roads will re-open at around 6 p.m.