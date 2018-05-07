Some still without power 3 days after Friday's windstorm

Toronto Hydro is still labouring to restore power across Toronto after Friday's windstorm, which brought down branches and wires and caused outages around the city.

As of Monday morning, 1040 households are still without power.

They're in good company — 25,000 people around central and southern Ontario are still in the dark.

Toronto Hydro spokesperson Brian Buchan explained that the remaining customers without power have "situation specific" outages, such as a small downed wire that needs to be addressed individually.

"We're expecting the majority of the people to be back on the grid [today,]" Buchan told CBC Toronto.

The windstorm, which is being blamed for three deaths in Ontario, left about 68,000 people in the city without power at its peak.

More than 350 hydro poles in Ontario were broken in the storm, according to Hydro One. (CBC)

"We haven't seen anything like this since the ice storm of 2013," said Buchan. "Nowhere near, actually."

The strong winds, some of which clocked 120 km/h, uprooted trees, blew shingles off roofs and damaged traffic lights.

There were also reports of condos swaying as they were hit by near hurricane-strength gusts.

Power outages were concentrated in Etobicoke, but Buchan says that at this point, the remaining powerless customers are "scattered" across the city.