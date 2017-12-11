Electricity has been restored to approximately 1,400 Scarborough residents who lost power due to a defective underground cable outside one of Toronto Hydro's stations, the utility says.

The power outage began at 4 p.m.

According to a tweet from Toronto Hydro, the original boundaries of the power outage were from Sheppard Avenue East south to Ellesmere Avenue and from Scarborough Golf Club Road east to Morningside Avenue.

Emergency crews were on site restoring power and had estimated that power would be back on by 2 a.m.

Toronto Hydro spokesperson Kaitlyn Woods said the repairs were more extensive than originally thought and says crews worked hard to restore power.

"We do understand it's pretty cold out."