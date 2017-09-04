Gusty winds knocking tree limbs onto hydro wires caused a power outage for 4,500 customers in the city's west end Monday afternoon, but service has been mostly restored, Toronto Hydro says.

The boundaries for the outage were Eglinton Avenue West in the north to Bloor Street West in the south, and Royal York Road in the west to Runnymede Road in the east, the utility says.

Crews restored power to 4,100 customers in the west end. ETOR for remaining customers is not until late tonight. Thank you for your patience — @TorontoHydro

There is no estimated time of restoration for the approximately 400 remaining customers.

Downed hydro wires are still an issue in the city, according to Toronto Hydro's Twitter account.

Kaitlyn Woods, a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, is reminding everyone who comes across downed wires to be "aware and safe."

"If you see downed wires stay at least 10 meters away from it — the length of a school bus — and call 416-542-8000 to report it immediately," Woods warned.