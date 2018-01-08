A "significant" power outage, centred primarily in Toronto's east end, caused problems for the TTC network Monday morning.

At its peak, about 20,000 customers were without electricity, Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass said. Power has since been restored to all of the affected areas.

Full service has resumed on Line 2. Shuttle buses will make one more trip. Still, leave extra time as service does take time to build. — @bradTTC

The outage, which originated with Hydro One's power supply to Toronto Hydro primarily affected residents in and around Danforth Avenue and in Leslieville.

There was also a number of smaller, spottier outages affecting customers from downtown north to Rosedale, west of the Don Valley Parkway to Yonge Street.

The view from the platform at Broadview station this morning during the morning rush hour. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

According to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green, "a number" of subway trains on Line 2 were unable to go into service this morning due to power loss at Greenwood Yard, where trains are stored overnight.

Trains on Line 2 were turning back at Broadview and Woodbine stations as crews worked to fix the outage, but full service has since resumed.