From a giant pow wow to a big farewell to pandas to living like a Viking to sleeping like a beauty: there's plenty to do in town this March Break, unless you want to see infinity, in which case you may have to wait.

Last year's pow wow at the University of Toronto, run by school's Indigenous Studies Student Union, was such a big hit this year it's been moved to a larger venue: the Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport.

In 2017, at the first pow wow in decades on the U of T campus, Nichole Leveck danced to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Hannah James/UofT)

After an absence of 20 years, the pow wow returned to campus in 2017, drawing hundreds of participants and spectators from across the province.

And organizers say this year's celebration of indigenous culture, which will be held Sunday, promises to be bigger and better.

Jennifer Sylvester of U of T says it reminds her of going to pow wows in Toronto as a child with her family to celebrate their Ojibwe heritage.

Jennifer Sylvester, president of the Indigenous Studies Students' Union at U of T, is happy to play a part in reviving a tradition from her childhood. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

"It sticks with me now and that's sort of the thing that happens with this pow wow," she told CBC Toronto.

"You hear the drums. That's what draws you to go and see. And you see the regalia, the multi-colours the laughter the smiling faces. It's a community."

This year's pow wow at U of T will also feature Métis jiggers, Aztec dancers and Inuit drummers and throat singers.

Not far from U of T's campus, the Royal Ontario Museum will be offering kids a chance to experience another ancient culture.

The Living Viking History exhibit will give kids at taste of what Norse daily life was like with re-enactments of the exploits of these legendary explorers, warriors and artisans.

For those with a taste for something more refined, the National Ballet of Canada production of Sleeping Beauty will run until March 18.

Restaged by artistic director Karen Kain at the Four Seasons Centre, the classical ballet is one of the company's most popular productions.

Yayoi Kusama. Infinity Mirrored Room – The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away, 2013, at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. (Photo by Cathy Carver)

One of the most popular art exhibits in the city may be a bit harder to get into. Infinity Mirrors by Yayoi Kusama is unlike any exhibition the the Art Gallery of Ontario has ever presented. Tickets are only available online only through AGO.ca and viewing the installation is strictly timed.

Infinity Mirrors is sold out over March Break and a new batch of ticket won't be released until March 20. But a limited number of same-day timed tickets are available on-site.

Da Mao eats bamboo at the Toronto Zoo on Thursday, May 16, 2013. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

If you want the party to come to you, Canada's largest St. Patrick's Parade takes place this Sunday beginning at Bloor Street West and St George Street at noon. The route for the 31st St. Paddy's parade runs east on Bloor Street, turns south on Yonge Street and finally turns west on Queen Street, finishing at the parade reviewing stand at Nathan Phillips Square.

Finally, if you haven't been one of the six million people to visit the four giant pandas at the Toronto zoo, you'd better make the effort over this March Break.

Jia Panpan, Jia Yueyue and their Canadian born cubs, Da Mao and Er Shun, are about to wrap up their five-year engagement at the Toronto Zoo.

Karyn Tunwell, Toronto Zoo lead giant panda keeper, says her guests were very demanding, but she'll be sad to see them go. (CBC)

Karyn Tunwell has been in charge of the panda family's care while at the Toronto Zoo.

"It's been very different from any animal I've worked with, but it's also been a real joy to work with them and have the success of breeding them at the Toronto Zoo," said Tunwell, who admits its a bittersweet farewell.

"I think we've done a good job with the pandas so we can say, 'This is fantastic we've done our jobs now we can see how they'll do in Calgary.'"

The Giant Panda Experience officially closes at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 18. the last day of March Break.