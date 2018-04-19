Road crews have filled over 8,000 potholes in less than a month, city says

Road crews filled more than 8,000 potholes over a recent three-week period in Toronto, city officials say.

The number of potholes filled for the year is a whopping 124,297, the city's transportation services said in a tweet on Thursday.

From March 26 to April 13, the number of potholes filled was 8,591.

According to the city, it costs about up to $5 million a year to fix potholes in Toronto. Last year, city crews fixed more than 180,000 potholes.

"Repairing potholes is an affordable way to maintain our roads," the city's transportation services division says on its website.

"Our crews routinely monitor road conditions and identify areas that need repairs. Road users and business owners can help by reporting potholes when you see them."

It says crews will repair potholes within four days of a report being received.

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed this weekend to allow crews to perform annual maintenance, including fixing potholes.

In a news release, the city said the DVP will be closed in both directions between Highway 401/404 and the Gardiner Expressway from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.