If your commute to work seems a bit smoother on Monday, it may be because crews were back on Toronto roads this week for another "pothole repair blitz."

The blitz, which began on Thursday and will run until Saturday evening, is the second in two weeks and is expected to fix thousands of potholes across Toronto.

The city says last weekend's blitz filled 15,447 potholes, which is more than the 14,432 filled from January 1-24, 2017, and significantly more than the 8,153 filled during the same period in 2016.

"Our hardworking city crews will take advantage of another weekend without snow to continue to tackle potholes across Toronto," Mayor John Tory said in a press release. "We know how frustrating potholes are for drivers and cyclists, and we are deploying extra resources on the task of improving our roads to ensure a smoother commute."

The city usually has 25 crews fixing potholes in the city, but during blitzes, 55 crews work to fill potholes, including on major arteries like the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway.

Thousands of potholes repaired

The city has already filled 25,532 potholes this year, and Mark Mills, superintendent of road operations, says he hopes to get 8,000 to 10,000 more filled this weekend.

If the weather continues, he says more blitzes may be on the way.

"Because of the recent freeze-thaws we had in the weather cycle, we've seen an increase in the amount of potholes," he told CBC Toronto. "If we keep getting this all winter, we may have to do more pothole blitzes."

Mark Mills, superintendent of road operations, says more 'pothole road blitzes' may be on the way if Toronto continues to see the weather it has over recent weeks. (CBC)

Potholes are created when cars drive over sensitive parts of pavement that have been pushed up due to water entering asphalt through cracks and expanding in the pavement once it's frozen.

The city says it's anticipating more pothole-causing weather in the next few weeks and asks those who come across potholes to report them online or by calling 311 with information on its size and location.

Crews typically fill potholes within four days, but the city says when there are a large number of potholes, the repairs are addressed based on size and if they are on major roads and highways.

Mills asks that motorists be considerate to crews on the roads fixing potholes.

"When you see our crews working, please give us the time and space necessary," he said. "We are there to help."