The appearance of potato wedges among this year's Roll Up the Rim prizes is creating a kerfuffle, with winners expressing a range of happiness, confusion and disgust.

The Tim Horton's contest kicked off at the beginning of February, with the coffee chain saying they'll give away 49 million prizes by the time it wraps up in mid-March.

There's no word on how many of those 49 million prizes will be potato wedges.

The baffled

The first step in wedge acceptance is knowing that they exist.

YO JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS U CAN WIN POTATO WEDGES W ROLL UP THE RIM pic.twitter.com/yMxe4POZ9m — @Reece_williamss

Wow first play and I won roll up the rim to win... Wait... Potato wedges...? — @tdwright_

The haters

@Sean_YYZ I've also won potato wedges. Feels like it's this year's "Please play again"... — @gloughto

When you finally win on a #RollUpTheRim cup but it's potato wedges #TimHortons #justwantedafreecoffee pic.twitter.com/U2ufJOLRQ5 — @terrycmclean

winning free potato wedges in Roll up the Rim is hilarious. I see you're enjoying a coffee at 9am, can I interest you in some POTATOES — @breeendaaan

The lovers

Guess who just won potato wedges from roll up the rim pic.twitter.com/8oBH53n2AR — @julia_diakos