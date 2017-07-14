While a lot still has to be hammered out before marijuana becomes legal in Canada, the Ontario government has already decided where people will be able to toke legally, according to the province's attorney general.

In an interview Friday on CBC's Metro Morning, Yasir Naqvi said cannabis has been written into the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

"So the same restrictions that apply to smoking [tobacco] apply to cannabis as well," Naqvi said.

Just like cigarettes, it will be illegal to smoke weed on restaurant or bar patios, enclosed workplaces, common areas of multi-unit residences and anywhere near schools. There are more examples on the government's website.

However, Naqvi does say as consultations continue the specifics around indoor and outdoor use in private and public dwellings are subject to adjustment.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says the province has been consulting experts and government departments. The Wynne government has also been consulting the public through an online survey. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"What I want people to know is that these issues are at the front and centre of our deliberations."

The federal government introduced the Cannabis Act this past April. If it's passed, marijuana will be legal across Canada by next July. Ottawa has called on the provinces and territories to establish a framework to regulate the distribution, sale and consumption of cannabis.

Naqvi said on Friday that experts and government ministries have been weighing in since "well before" the Cannabis Act was introduced.

"The federal timeline will be challenging for all provinces and territories to meet," he said, but he added that "this is not work we've just started now."

The public's FAQ's

The provincial government put a survey about marijuana legislation online Wednesday, and Naqvi told Metro Morning many people have been weighing in.

"There are a lot of points of view," said Naqvi.

One of the most commonly asked questions people write in the surveys is: where will marijuana be sold?

Naqvi called Premier Kathleen Wynne's idea to sell it in LCBO stores an "attractive option" because the distribution framework is already established.

The province is also looking at questions about the role, if any, dispensaries will have in marijuana retail. Right now, the only legally sold pot is for medical purposes and is delivered by Canada Post.

"One of the questions we're asking Ontarians is what format do they want to see it retailed," Naqvi said.

Previous possession charges

Many also ask about whether previous possession charges will be dropped come legalization. It's something Naqvi and Michael Coteau, the provincial minister of Children and Youth Services, have asked the federal government.

"Many of the people that face charges are young people, people who are racialized," he said. "They need to determine what to do with previous charges whether by way of pardoning or some other mechanism."

The public input survey went live on Wednesday and he said responses have been steadily coming in.

If you have an opinion about factors like: Where it should be sold, minimum age for consumption, where people can smoke--You'll have to act fast because the survey closes on July 31.