Armed robbers hit another Toronto pot dispensary, this time on Eglinton Avenue West late Wednesday evening.

Multiple men entered the Canna Clinic dispensary at 527 Eglinton Avenue West shortly before 9 p.m., according to Toronto police.

One of them took out a gun, sending staff and customers running. The suspects themselves fled on foot after grabbing an unknown amount of merchandise.

No one was injured.

Police searched the area, but did not find their suspects.