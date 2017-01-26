A group representing pot dispensaries in Toronto is calling on the city to regulate their businesses, but city staff say that under current drug laws, "there is no authority for the city to implement a licensing regime" for the sale of pot products.

The Cannabis Friendly Business Association and the Toronto Dispensary Coalition said Thursday they are facing "unhelpful stigmatization" in the wake of a series of police raids targeted at the storefront operations in recent months.

The group contends that the raids have left their shops vulnerable to violent thefts because would-be thieves believe the stores' owners don't have the support of police.

"Violence begetting more violence. The better approach is for police to work collaboratively with dispensaries, and for the city to regulate dispensaries," Michael McLellan, spokesperson for the Toronto Dispensary Coalition, said in a statement ahead of a Thursday news conference.

But the city's head of licensing and standards dismissed that suggestion, noting that the sale and distribution of cannabis is prohibited under federal laws, with exceptions allowed under medical marijuana legislation.

"Under these current regulations, there is no legal framework that would permit storefront retail dispensing of cannabis and cannabis products. As such, there is no authority for the city to implement a licensing regime for the sale of cannabis and/or cannabis-based products," Tracey Cook said in a statement to CBC Toronto.

"While the federal government develops its framework for the legalization and regulation of cannabis, anticipated to begin later this spring, city bylaw enforcement officers and Toronto Police have continued to enforce the laws currently in place, including the city's zoning bylaw."

Dispensary robberies go unreported, police say

On Monday, Toronto police said there have been four robberies of storefront marijuana dispensaries this year, and criticized store owners for not always reporting the thefts to police.

Two of the four robberies this year were not reported by owners or employees, Supt. Bryce Evans told reporters during a press conference at a police headquarters on Monday morning.

Suspects were armed with guns in two of the robberies, he said, and in one case, the suspects were armed with knives.

Evans noted that the robberies have traumatized staff and customers, but also noted that police will seize any illegal drugs found on a premises during a robbery investigation.

According to Evans, about 44 dispensaries are currently operating in Toronto.

Last spring and summer, police laid numerous charges amid a series of raids against dozens of dispensaries across the city.

In late November, the city also announced that bylaw officers were warning landlords that the city would shutter their buildings if they rented their properties to marijuana retailers.