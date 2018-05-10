Suspected impaired driver crashes minivan into parked truck

A man in his 20s was arrested on impaired driving charges after he crashed his minivan into a parked truck on Wednesday night.

The collision happened near the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard West and 26th Street in Etobicoke at about 11:30 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show a large rental truck partially on the curb with its contents spilling out the back. The front of the man's minivan was also completely smashed in.

Suspected impaired driver in custody after a minivan collided with a parked cube van on Lake Shore Blvd in Etobicoke. Driver in care of EMS after leaving the scene. <a href="https://t.co/44BbtWodSg">pic.twitter.com/44BbtWodSg</a> —@LateNightCam

Police say the man exited his car and ran away before being arrested a short time later.

He was transported to hospital with minor injuries.