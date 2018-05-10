Skip to Main Content
Suspected impaired driver crashes minivan into parked truck

Notifications

Suspected impaired driver crashes minivan into parked truck

A man in his 20s was arrested on impaired driving charges after he crashed his minivan into a small truck on Wednesday night.

Man fled on foot after crash and was arrested a short time later

CBC News ·
A man in his 20s was arrested after this white minivan collided with a parked truck in Etobicoke. (Tony Smyth/CBC News)

A man in his 20s was arrested on impaired driving charges after he crashed his minivan into a parked truck on Wednesday night.

The collision happened near the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard West and 26th Street in Etobicoke at about 11:30 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show a large rental truck partially on the curb with its contents spilling out the back. The front of the man's minivan was also completely smashed in. 

Police say the man exited his car and ran away before being arrested a short time later.

He was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us