Possible human remains found near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road

Toronto police are investigating what may be human remains found in a northwest neighbourhood of the city late Tuesday.

The ground is still too frozen to determine if the remains are human

Toronto police were at the scene early Wednesday morning. (CBC)

Toronto police are investigating what may be human remains found in a northwest neighbourhood of the city late Tuesday. 

A caller reported the remains to police at about 5:35 p.m. They were discovered in an area near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road. 

Police say they suspect the remains are human, but can't say for certain because the ground is frozen.

Officers were on scene Wednesday morning. 

