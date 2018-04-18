New
Possible human remains found near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road
Toronto police are investigating what may be human remains found in a northwest neighbourhood of the city late Tuesday.
The ground is still too frozen to determine if the remains are human
A caller reported the remains to police at about 5:35 p.m. They were discovered in an area near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road.
Police say they suspect the remains are human, but can't say for certain because the ground is frozen.
Officers were on scene Wednesday morning.