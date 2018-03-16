Skip to Main Content
Police seek suspects after man rescued from trunk of car in alleged abduction

Toronto police are looking for suspects after an alleged abduction early Friday in which a man was rescued unharmed from the trunk of a car.

Police say victim was pulled from the vehicle, unharmed, in the area of Highway 401 and 400

Toronto police are looking for suspects after an alleged abduction early Friday in which a man was rescued unharmed from the trunk of a car. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police said they received a call about the incident at 12:52 a.m. 

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the caller told police that a man was being abducted by a group of men in the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East. 

Police told CBC Toronto the man was placed in the trunk of a car by the men.

She said the caller and victim were communicating with each other while the victim was still in the vehicle and the caller relayed that information to police. 
A Toronto police dog and handler look for clues. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"The information was that they were in a vehicle that was moving and unable to leave," she said.

Police who responded to the call believe they saw the vehicle and there was a brief chase but it was discontinued, Cook said.

Shortly after that, Toronto police, with the help of the Ontario Provincial Police, located the vehicle and found the victim in the trunk of the car.

Officers pulled him out of the car in the area of Highway 401 and Highway 400.

The man did not suffer any injuries, but was assessed by paramedics at the scene. He is talking to police.

Cook said the suspects abandoned the vehicle. 

A description of suspects was not available. 
Police vehicles near the scene where a man was rescued from the trunk of a car. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

With files from Nathan Crocker

