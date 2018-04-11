New
Eastbound Highway 401 collector lanes closed at Port Union Road after collision
Eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Port Union Road following a collision, police said Wednesday morning.
It's not known the lanes will reopen, OPP said on Twitter
Ontario Provincial Police first alerted the public about the closure at around 1 a.m.
All traffic in those lanes is being forced into the express lanes, OPP said in a tweet.
