Eastbound Highway 401 collector lanes closed at Port Union Road after collision

Eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Port Union Road following a collision, police said Wednesday morning.

It's not known the lanes will reopen, OPP said on Twitter

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics said. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Port Union Road following a collision, police said Wednesday morning. 

Ontario Provincial Police first alerted the public about the closure at around 1 a.m.

All traffic in those lanes is being forced into the express lanes, OPP said in a tweet. 

It's not known when the lanes might reopen.

