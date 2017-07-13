Police are seeking the driver of a white pickup truck who likely witnessed a crash in Port Perry, Ont. in which a farm tractor drove over a car and got stuck on top of it on Thursday.

Two women, who were in the car, were seriously injured in the crash. Both have been taken to hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division, said the tractor, a John Deere field sprayer, was travelling westbound on Highway 7A when it drove over the car going southbound on Simcoe Street in the intersection.

The OPP received a call about the crash at 2 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the crash. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Schmidt said the car had a green light and it appears that the tractor may have gone through a red light.

"The tractor ended up on top of the Audi," Schmidt said.

"The driver of the white pickup truck is asked to come forward. He would be a key witness for us."

Schmidt said police would like to talk to the pickup truck driver to confirm what they believe led to the crash. The pickup truck driver is not at fault, he added.

The pickup driver may not have gone through the intersection because he might have thought that the tractor driver was not likely going to stop, Schmidt said.

Witnesses told police about the pickup truck driver, he said.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and Schmidt said it is too early to say if any charges will be laid. The tractor driver was not injured in the crash.

The intersection, which was closed as officers investigated the collision, has been reopened.

Port Perry is about 80 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

